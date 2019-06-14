Ottawa’s population hits 1 million people on Friday, mayor says

Friday, June 14 is a special day for Ottawa, according to Mayor Jim Watson: the city’s population will hit one million people today.

Canada’s national capital will be the fourth municipality in the country to reach the seven-digit population milestone, behind Toronto, Montreal and Calgary, according to Statistics Canada census figures from 2016.

Watson will preside over a “special unveiling” to mark the occasion at 11 a.m. on Friday outside city hall.

Ottawa’s population has been growing steadily over the last decade, according to Statistics Canada. The city was 934,243 people strong back in 2016; five years before that, the population stood at 883,391.

That represents about a 13 per cent increase in population growth in eight years.

Statistics Canada also measures data for Ottawa-Gatineau as a census metropolitan area. As of 2016, the population of the region had reached 1,323,783.

Five mayors, past and present, reflect on contributions to Ottawa

On Thursday afternoon, Watson hosted four of the city’s former mayors for a lunch and photo opportunity to mark Ottawa’s one-million milestone.

Speaking to reporters afterward, they all reflected on what they felt were or have been their biggest contributions to the growth of the city.

Here’s what they had to say (in the order they served as mayor of Ottawa):

Jim Durrell (1985 to 1991)

“I would have to say one of the highlights was winning the Ottawa Senators, which I think has forever changed our city. It kind of made Ottawa much more than just a capital. It started to make us more of a city that … you just look at what it’s done for entertainment and what it’s done for sport and for youth in our city. So I would have to look back and say that would have been something that I was very, very proud of.

Jacquelin Holzman (1991 to 1997)

“I was mayor when we were very short of funds. It was the Bob Rae days, the two per cent days. It was the days when we wanted to make sure people would be living downtown, so between budget cuts and having to lay off staff because we just had to, between encouraging people to live downtown, we’re a better city for all of that.”

Bob Chiarelli (2001 to 2006)

“I think it’s accomplishing amalgamation. We had 12 municipal councils and over 100 councillors, and reduced that to one. And you have 12 official plans and we’ve got to combine that into one. I think it was a tremendous challenge and I think collectively we got through it much better than many people anticipated, so I think that’s the biggest thing that we were able to accomplish.”

Larry O’Brien (2006 to 2010)

“I was very fortunate in being able to build upon Bob’s LRT work to redefine it a little bit and move it forward. Jim is struggling, as the whole city is, to get it finished but once it’s finished it will be one of the most amazing city-building projects that we’ve ever undertaken. The other thing I’m pretty happy about it is the way Lansdowne Park has finished and how a true partnership between industry, companies and the city has created another very, very wonderful spot in the city.”

Jim Watson (1997 to 2000, and 2010 to present)

“I think I’ve had the honour of building on the success and visions of a number of mayors for projects like Lansdowne, which of course Bob and Larry were deeply involved with, and the LRT project which all my colleagues said some hand in, whether it goes back to the old O-train at regional council that Bob started [or] the LRT program that Larry started. And [I] worked to ensure that a lot of projects like the Innovation Centre and the Ottawa Art Gallery finally came to life. They were dreams of many of my predecessors and we were able to see them through in the last couple of years.”