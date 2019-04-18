City gets into the 67’s spirit, renaming Lansdowne street after hockey team

The City of Ottawa has renamed Exhibition Way at Lansdowne Park “Ottawa 67’s Way” in honour of the team’s success this season and to cheer them on as they enter the OHL Eastern Conference Final on Thursday night.

Mayor Jim Watson, clad in a 67’s jersey, area councillor Shawn Menard and 67’s staff were on hand at the placing of the sign to help kick off the celebration.

“This is a tradition that we started with the Senators and the Redblacks and the Fury,” said Watson. “When the team gets this far into the playoffs, we rename a street.”

It’s normally Elgin Street that gets the rename treatment, as it did during the Redblacks’ Grey Cup run and the Senators’ playoff runs in 2007 and 2017. As Elgin Street is closed for the remainder of the year, Exhibition Way, which runs along the front of TD Place arena, got the new name.

So far this season the 67’s have swept both of their first-round opponents four games to none and are slated to open the conference final against the Oshawa Generals at TD Place on Thursday night.