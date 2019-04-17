Guelph Storm to meet Saginaw Spirit for Western Conference Championship

After coming back from a 3-0 series deficit, the Guelph Storm are on their way to the OHL’s Western Conference Championship where they will meet the Saginaw Spirit.

Guelph defeated the London Knights 6-3 on Tuesday night, becoming just the fifth OHL team in history to win a seven-game series after losing the first three games.

The Storm will not have much time to celebrate with Game 1 against the Spirit in Saginaw on Thursday night. The Spirit has been off since Sunday after defeating the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in six games.

Game 1 will get underway from the Dow Event Centre at 7:05 p.m. and Larry Mellott will have the call live on 1460 CJOY.

Game 2 is on Saturday night before the Storm returns home to the Sleeman Centre for Game 3 on Easter Monday and Game 4 on Wednesday, April 24.

Ticket information can be found on the Storm’s website.

If necessary, Game 5 will be played on Friday, April 26 in Saginaw and Game 6 will be in Guelph on the afternoon of Sunday, April 28. The seventh and deciding game is scheduled for the next day in Michigan.

Guelph and Saginaw split their four games in the regular season, which included a 6-5 overtime win for the Storm and a 5-4 shootout win for the Spirit.

The Storm is looking to earn their first Wayne Gretzky Trophy as the Western Conference Champions for the first time since the 2013-14 season when the went all the way to the Memorial Cup final.

For the Spirit, it is their first trip to the west finals in franchise history.

