Mayor Watson calls for Raptors to visit Ottawa as opposed to the White House

The mayor of Ottawa is asking NBA champions the Toronto Raptors to forgo the traditional visit to the white house and to instead make their way to Ottawa to visit with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In a tweet sent out on Friday morning, the mayor asks the team to forget the White House and make their way to the nation’s capital.

Hey @Raptors forget the White House for a victory lap. Come to Ottawa and parliament hill so Canada can congratulate you! How about it @JustinTrudeau — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) June 14, 2019

Watson spoke of his tweet at an event Friday morning to celebrate the city reaching a population of 1 million.

“I tweeted out today forget going to the White House come to Parliament Hill and we’ll celebrate the Raptors. I’m sure Donald Trump appreciated that very much,” said Watson

If the Raptors do decide to make their way to Ottawa instead of Washington this will be the second year in a row the winning NBA team has skipped the White House.

Last year, both of the teams in the finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors, said they had no interest in visiting the White House. The Warriors won in 2018.