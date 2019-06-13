Family, friends bake memorial cookies for 15-year-old Regina boy

Around 30 volunteers spent Wednesday evening baking and decorating hundreds of butterfly-shaped cookies, all in memory of a Regina boy who lost his life in a tragic accident last year.

Athan McEwen, 15, was killed after being hit by a vehicle in a parking lot in the Albert Park neighbourhood on June 22, 2018.

“I think one of the biggest fears a parent has is that their child’s memory will be lost. I will spend until my last breath trying to keep Athan’s memory alive,” his mother, Sophie Maroudis, said.

Maroudis and Athan’s dad, Sean McEwen, were both blown away by the number of people wanting to help prepare the memorial cookies. McEwen said over 100 people offered to volunteer.

“Athan touched so many people that we had to hold people back from coming because we just don’t have enough space for everyone,” McEwen said.

“We’re going through the worst thing a parent can go through; every parent’s worst nightmare. To see everybody show up and lend a hand and help out just to bring a bit of joy to a couple schools and a bunch of kids to just keep Athan’s memory going.”

The cookies will be part of “Athan’s Angelversary”, and were handed out to students at Dr. Martin Leboldus High School, where Athan was a student. A cake was also prepared for Athan’s old welding class at Miller High School.

The green butterfly cookies carry a lot of symbolism for the grieving parents. Both went to separate psychics following Athan’s passing, and were told butterflies would be how Athan showed himself to them.

“We’ve had many experiences when we’re in a particular place where there shouldn’t be a butterfly and a butterfly shows up,” McEwen said.

Green was Athan’s favourite colour and the baking is iced with the number 237, his racing number in motocross.

Gathering in the Conexus Arts Centre kitchen is a fitting way to prepare the memorial for Athan, who McEwen said loved cooking from a very young age.

“I remember his aunt bought him pots for his birthday one year because he loved it so much,” McEwen recalled.

“He was a person that walked in the room and just lit it up, and he had friends from 10 to 85 [years-old].”

“Athan would have been the first person in here to plan and organize making all these cookies here today,” Maroudis said. “The little bags say made with love, and these are truly made with love.”