U.S. blames Iran for oil tanker attacks

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is blaming Iran for recent attacks on oil tankers after two ships were attacked in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday.

“No proxy group operating in the area has the resources and proficiency to act with such a high degree of sophistication,” he said Thursday.

“This is only the latest in a series of attacks, instigated by the Islamic Republic of Iran and its surrogates, against American and Allied interests.”

Iran has repeatedly warned it would block the Strait of Hormuz, near where the attacks happened, if it cannot sell its oil due to U.S. sanctions.

No one has claimed responsibility for Thursday’s attacks.

With files from the Associated Press

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.