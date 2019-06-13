Luke Combs
June 13, 2019 1:56 pm
Updated: June 13, 2019 1:59 pm

WATCH: Luke Combs Cries On Stage After Being Invited To Join The Grand Ole Opry

Luke Combs being inducted into the Grand Ole Opry by Craig Morgan, Chris Janson and John Conlee

You can’t help but get chills as soon as Chris Janson and Craig Morgan ask Luke Combs if he would like to join the Grand Ole Opry.

Luke Combs said in his most recent Facebook post,

This is the absolute feather in my cap for me as far as career goals. It is the absolute No. 1 thing for me. It cannot be surpassed. It’s something I’ve dreamed about since I made my debut. It’s such a storied thing. I was like, “I will do whatever it takes to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry.” I just can’t believe it. It doesn’t feel real. When I saw Craig Morgan, Chris Janson and John Conlee walk out, I thought, “This is how they invite people to become a member, but I don’t deserve that yet.”

 

The Grand Ole Opry also released a photo album on Facebook of this moment and it truly is something special. As a person who used to see Luke’s stuff on the app Vine only a few years ago and now seeing him be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry I couldn’t be happier.

 

Even Charles Esten, from the TV series Nashville, tweeted at Luke to congratulate him.

 

Luke Combs, Craig Morgan, Chris Janson, John Conlee, and more. © 2019 Grand Ole Opry. Photos by Hollo Photographics, Inc.

Posted by Grand Ole Opry on Wednesday, June 12, 2019

 

