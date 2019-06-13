deltaport fire
June 13, 2019 2:06 pm
Updated: June 13, 2019 2:19 pm

Serious semi-truck crash closes access to Deltaport container terminal

A serious crash and truck fire closed the Deltaport causeway on Thursday morning.

The causeway that leads to one of the Lower Mainland’s busiest port terminals was closed in both directions Thursday, as police investigated a serious crash involving a semi-truck.

Delta police say they were called to the 3500-block of Deltaport Way around 9:45 a.m.

Spokesperson Cris Leykauf said two-semi trucks collided, with at least one of them catching fire.

Leykauf said the fire was still burning at 11 a.m., describing it as “very hot and very large.”

She said police were not commenting on injuries so far.

Leykauf said Deltaport Way would remain closed for several hours, and that all truck traffic was being rerouted, potentially causing serious delays at the port.

