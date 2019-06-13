‘My Little Pony’ to introduce cartoon’s first lesbian couple

Equality is coming to Equestria.

In a recent interview with Buzzfeed News, co-showrunner Nicole Dubuc said My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic will air its first episode with a lesbian couple this weekend in the U.S.

The episode, called “The Last Crusade”, will feature storylines with Aunt Holiday and Auntie Lofty. While some thought the two ponies were siblings, the show confirmed in fact they were a couple.

“I think it’s fantastic that we can show that what truly defines a family is love — that, to me, is the core of My Little Pony,” Dubuc told the site.

Writer and producer Michael Vogel even confirmed the two were a couple on Twitter back in 2017. “When I say ‘cute couple’ I’m saying that Aunt Holiday and Auntie Lofty are a cute couple. Yes,” he wrote on the social media site.

When I say "cute couple" I'm saying that Aunt Holiday and Auntie Lofty are a cute couple. Yes. — mktoon (@mktoon) October 12, 2017

The couple first introduced in the book, Ponyville Mysteries: Riddle of the Rusty Horseshoe in 2017.

Vogel told Buzzfeed it had all started with the book.

“Nicole and I thought this was a great opportunity to organically introduce an LGBTQ couple in the series, and we asked Hasbro and they approved it,” he continued.

“With Josh [Harber, a show runner] and Nicole running the final season together, it was something we all wanted to do — bring this out couple into the final season and make them ‘officially’ a part of the [My Little Pony] world.”

This news comes just a month after it was announced that Arthur, another popular children’s cartoon, would return for its 22nd season with a same-sex wedding.

One of the show’s key characters, Mr. Ratburn, came out as gay.

Some networks, however, pulled the episode off air.

Here is some of the social reaction to the news of Aunt Holiday and Auntie Lofty.

