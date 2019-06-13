Dry conditions, strong winds continue to deteriorate Sask. field conditions

The lack of rain is delaying crop growth in much of Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan Agriculture said in its crop report Thursday that although soil conditions have improved in some regions where rain was received in the last week, conditions continue to deteriorate across the province due to the lack of moisture and strong winds.

The Saskatoon and Moose Jaw regions had the driest spring on record.

Areas around Gravelbourg, Kyle, Leader, Bethune, Craik, Outlook and Kindersley remain very dry, receiving less than 25 millimetres of rain since April 1.

Cropland topsoil moisture is rated 79 per cent short or very short, and hay land and pasture topsoil moisture are rated 83 per cent short or very short.

Germination is patchy and crop growth is slow in some regions due to the dry conditions, the crop report said, and most crops are behind their normal development stage for this time of year due to the lack of moisture.

Environment Canada meteorologist Terri Lang told Global News earlier this week that upwards of 200 mm of rain is needed in some regions to make up for the moisture deficit.

The Weyburn area reported receiving up to 69 mm of rain in the past week, the Broadview area 25 mm, and areas around Lloydminister 40 mm, which Saskatchewan Agriculture said helped relieve dry conditions.

Seeding is essentially complete, officials said, with a few fields still needing to be seeded for green feed and silage.