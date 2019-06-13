Crime
June 13, 2019 11:15 am

Beanbag shotgun deployed to subdue man smashing windows in East Vancouver: police

By Online Journalist  Global News

Police say the suspect, a man in his 50s from Burnaby, remains in custody.

Vancouver police have arrested a man in his 50s after an alleged window-smashing spree.

Police were called to the area of East 12th Avenue and Fraser Street around 10:30 p.m. with reports of a man with a weapon breaking vehicle windshields.

Vancouver police Const. Steve Addison said that when officers arrived, the man fled and was pursued on foot.

Officers used a beanbag shotgun to subdue the man, “who was considered violent and armed and had ignored police commands,” said Addison.

The suspect was treated in hospital for minor injuries from beanbag rounds and cuts from broken glass, Addison said.

The man, a Burnaby resident, remains in custody and could face a variety of charges including mischief as well as weapons and threat offences.

