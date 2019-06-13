Director Bryan Singer to pay $150K to settle rape allegation

NOTE: The article below contains sexually explicit language that might be offensive to some readers. Please read at your own discretion.

Director Bryan Singer has agreed to pay $150,000 to resolve allegations that he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old boy at a party more than a decade ago.

Cesar Sanchez-Guzman filed a lawsuit in December 2017 in Seattle, alleging that Singer demanded sex from him during a 2003 yacht party. After the then-teenager refused, the lawsuit said, Singer pushed him on the bed and sexually assaulted him.

According to the lawsuit, Singer allegedly approached Sanchez-Guzman and offered to give him a tour of the yacht. The suit claims that Sanchez-Guzman was taken to a room where Singer allegedly “thrust his body” on the then-teenager.

The suit alleged that “Singer then forced Cesar to the floor, shoved Cesar’s face against his crotch area and demanded Cesar perform oral sex on him.”

It also alleged that despite Sanchez-Guzman pleading for him to stop, the director forcibly performed oral and anal sex on Sanchez-Guzman.

The suit also alleged that Singer promised acting roles in exchange for Sanchez-Gomez’s silence about the alleged sexual acts.

Singer denied the allegations in a statement released at the time.

A lawyer for Singer confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that the matter has been resolved.

Sanchez-Guzman filed for bankruptcy in 2014 and his case was discharged.

A bankruptcy trustee reopened his case in 2018, under the circumstances that Sanchez-Guzman’s claim against Singer would not be listed among his assets and that any proceeds received should be available to his creditors.

The trustee, Nancy James, reached the settlement agreement with Singer’s lawyers, according to Variety.

The director’s lawyer said that the matter was resolved Wednesday for business reasons.

“The debtor filed a claim against Mr. Singer that he had no basis or legal right to file. Mr. Singer has denied even knowing this individual, let alone allegedly having interacted with him more than 15 years ago. The decision to resolve the matter with the bankruptcy trustee was purely a business one, as litigation costs would well exceed the amount requested by the trustee to pay off the creditors who were owed money when the debtor filed for bankruptcy,” said lawyer Andrew Brettler.

According to Variety, under the terms of the agreement, $61,000 would go to Sanchez-Guzman’s creditors. Additional funds will be used to pay for administration of the case and Sanchez-Guzman will end up with the remaining sum.

If the settlement is approved, Sanchez-Guzman’s lawsuit will be dismissed with prejudice.

Singer was previously sued for sexual misconduct in 2014 by Michael Egan, who accused the director of abusing him as a minor. Singer called the claims “completely false” and a “sick, twisted shakedown” at the time. The lawsuit was later dismissed.

Allegations against Singer also date all the way back to 1997, when he was accused of sexual misconduct by a 14-year-old boy during the production of his silver-screen take on Stephen King’s Apt Pupil (1998).

He reportedly had the extra film nude during a shower scene. The boy allegedly had only a towel around his waist and claimed that Singer would “check in on him” frequently and even reached under the towel to “masturbate” him.

A lawsuit was eventually filed after two other individuals came forward with the same claims. It was dismissed shortly after due to lack of evidence.

These accusations were explored deeper in an explosive piece by The Atlantic.

“It’s sad that The Atlantic would stoop to this low standard of journalistic integrity,” said Singer in defence. “Again, I am forced to reiterate that this story rehashes claims from bogus lawsuits filed by a disreputable cast of individuals willing to lie for money or attention.”

Singer is currently working as executive producer on television series, The Gifted.

As of this writing, no investigation has been launched into the matters surrounding Singer’s alleged actions.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.

—With files from Adam Wallis