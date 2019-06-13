Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann accused of assault at German bar

Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann was accused of assault on Wednesday after a supposed physical altercation took place over the weekend.

The alleged incident reportedly took place between the singer and a 54-year-old man at a bar in the Bayerischer Hof hotel in Munich, Germany on Saturday night, according to Süddeutsche Zeitung.

Lindemann, 56, allegedly got into a verbal dispute with the man before the scene escalated. As reported by Deutsche Well, the supposed victim provoked the fight after insulting the Du hast singer’s female companion, identified as a woman named Lana.

The alleged victim, whose name was undisclosed, supposedly made a comment to Lindemann’s partner, insinuating that she was a prostitute, according to Bild.

“He said to me in English, ‘I would pay double for you,'” claimed Lana to the German newspaper.

In response, Lindemann allegedly demanded the man apologize to Lana before clenching his fists and telling him to walk away, as reported by NME.

It was then that the frontman allegedly elbowed the alleged victim in the face and left him with a bloody nose and potentially broken jaw.

Lindemann’s former girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, also spoke to Bild in defence of the singer.

“Till is the most polite person I know,” she said. “I have no idea what happened to upset him. But if he snapped, his reaction was justified.”

The frontman supposedly headed to his hotel room following the incident.

Local authorities were called to the scene immediately by the alleged victim. While they confirmed to Deutsche Well that an altercation took place, they provided no additional details. It is currently being investigated.

Ahead of the supposed altercation, the German industrial metal band had just finished their first of two headlining shows at the Olympiastadion in support of their latest album, the self-titled Rammstein (2019).

Since the reports, Lindemann has continued to perform on all shows during Rammstein’s European stadium tour.

The six-piece heads to Dresden, Germany on Thursday night and Rostock over the weekend before heading to Denmark.

As of this writing, Rammstein has not scheduled any upcoming North American dates.

Global News has reached out to Universal Music Group for further clarification about the allegations against Lindemann.

