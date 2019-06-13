Ottawa police investigating alleged Barrhaven carjacking

Ottawa police say officers are investigating an alleged carjacking in Barrhaven that took place early Thursday morning at the Fallowfield park and ride.

Social media posts about the alleged incident appeared online Thursday morning, and police later confirmed they were investigating a reported car theft.

The social media posts claimed the alleged carjacker used a gun to steal the car, though police were unable to confirm at this time if the information in the posts was true.

According to police, officers received a call reporting the alleged theft at 5:34 a.m. The vehicle was quickly recovered, and one person was arrested.

Police are unable to identify the suspect as there have been no formal charges laid. There were no injuries as a result of the alleged incident.

More to come.