Lindsay police investigating suspected arson at soccer clubhouse under construction

A fire at a new soccer clubhouse under construction in Lindsay has been deemed suspicious.

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says that on Tuesday, an unknown person entered a construction site on Colborne Street West and ignited a small fire in the southeast corner of an unfinished building.

It’s believed the incident occurred between 5 p.m. on Tuesday and 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

The fire damaged an inner south wall and windows, which had not been installed.

Police say the fire appears to have extinguished itself before spreading further.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

