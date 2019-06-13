Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision with car in Surrey

Surrey RCMP are investigating a collision between a motorcycle and a car on Wednesday night.

A release from Mounties said it happened around 9:10 p.m. at 120th Street and 98th Avenue.

A motorcycle going north on 120th St struck the front left corner of a car travelling westbound on 98th Ave.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 28-year old Surrey resident, was thrown from the motorcycle and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the car remained at the scene.

Speed and intoxication haven’t been ruled out as causes of the collision.

RCMP were at the scene of the incident into the early hours of Thursday.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or have dash-cam footage from the area, is asked to call Surrey RCMP at (604) 599-0502 or Crime Stoppers.