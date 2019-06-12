Are you ready, Montreal? Jurassic Park to return to Peel Street for Raptors-Warriors Game 6

Montreal will officially have a second public viewing party as the Toronto Raptors hope to make history in Game 6 against the Golden State Warriors.

“Just looking at the crowd that was there last time — as the mayor of Ville-Marie — it was a great opportunity to support sports,” said Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante.

“Even if it’s a Toronto team, I’m cool with it.”

The city’s Jurassic Park will return to Peel Street, which will be completely closed to traffic between René Lévesque and de Maisonneuve boulevards to accommodate the crowd.

As part of the festivities, the game will be broadcast on a giant screen in Dorchester Square Park. It will also air in bars and restaurants lining the busy downtown street.

Organizers rallied to set up the event after thousands of fans packed Peel Street for the first viewing party on Monday night. Jurassic Parks are being held across the country as fans tune in to watch the first Canadian basketball team ever to make it to the NBA finals.

“It’s an exciting event that’s not to be missed,” said Alain Créton, president of the Peel Street Merchants’ Association, in a statement.

While the Montreal-Toronto sports rivalry hasn’t completely disappeared, local basketball fans and business owners were keen to join in the festivities earlier this week.

The Toronto Raptors face off against the Golden State Warriors at 9 p.m. EST on Thursday.

