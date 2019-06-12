SIU invokes mandate after London man injured during east end arrest

The province’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate after a male suspect was injured during an arrest in London’s east end Tuesday.

Police said two officers had been investigating an alleged assault around 9:45 p.m. at an unspecified address on Highbury Avenue when a man fled on foot west across the roadway. They were located nearby and arrested, police said.

READ MORE: SIU looking for man who may have been shot by an officer in Mississauga

At police headquarters, the man advised staff there of an injury he sustained, and was taken to hospital where it was confirmed he had an unspecified injury, police said. The Special Investigations Unit was later notified.

Few other details are known, but police said the 45-year-old London man involved faces two counts of assault, one count of mischief under $5,000, and one count of resist arrest.

WATCH: (May 31, 2019) SIU investigating death of woman who collapsed at the Gananoque police station