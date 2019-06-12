London-area NDP MPPs urge ‘ongoing, stable’ funding for Anova shelter

A day after data showed a record 2018 for Anova, local NDP politicians are urging the Doug Ford government to provide funding.

On Tuesday, Anova released data showing they were forced to turn away women 2,553 times last year because of a lack of beds at the shelter.

They also responded to, on average, 31 calls each day to their crisis and support line.

On Wednesday, London-area MPPs Teresa Armstrong, Peggy Sattler and Terence Kernaghan called on the province to do more to support women experiencing violence.

In a release, they note that lack of funding forced Anova to cut a full-time position at its walk-in counselling and support centre last year.

“At the time, we called on the Ford government to take action and support Anova,” the statement read.

“Today we are once again telling Doug Ford and the Conservatives: your silence is unacceptable, and your failure to act is putting the lives of women and children at risk.”

Global News Radio 980 CFPL has reached out to attorney general Caroline Mulroney and Lisa MacLeod, minister of children, community and social services and minister responsible for women’s issues, and is awaiting comment.