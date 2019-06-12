Large apartment complex proposed for area near Peterborough Lift Lock
The area around Peterborough’s lift lock will soon be a major construction zone.
A subdivision, an elementary school and eventually the new canoe museum will be built in the area.
You can now add a proposed apartment complex to the mix.
The Skyline Group of Companies, which owns and operates the Time Square building on Hunter Street East, is proposing an 11-storey building with 123 units along with an eight-storey building with 81 units for the parking lot behind their building.
In all, the complex would have 259 units when combined with Time Square. It will have a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units.
“We need more apartments in Peterborough,” said Rebecca Morgan Quin, manager of housing for the City of Peterborough. “Any infusion of other types of housing than single-family units is definitely welcome.”
The current vacancy rate in Peterborough is 1.5 per cent.
“A good vacancy rate, where people can find a new unit in a reasonable amount of time, would be closer to four or five per cent,” added Morgan Quin.
There is no information on what the rental rates will be for the proposed apartment.
An open house will be held on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the main floor of the Time Square building.
A public meeting on the project is contemplated for the fall.
Global Peterborough has called and emailed Greg Jones, president of Skydevco, a division of Skyline Group of Companies, for comment on this story.
