new NAFTA approval
June 12, 2019 11:42 am
Updated: June 12, 2019 11:45 am

Liberals will recall Parliament if needed in summer to ratify new NAFTA: source

By Staff The Canadian Press

In this April 21, 2008 file photo, national flags of the United States, Canada, and Mexico fly in the breeze in New Orleans. Canadian Parliament will be recalled this summer if necessary to ratify the new NAFTA.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Judi Bottoni
OTTAWA – The Liberal government is prepared to recall Parliament this summer to ratify the new North American trade agreement, the Canadian Press has learned.

The government wants to move “in tandem” with the United States toward final legal approval of the new agreement, says a senior government official who wasn’t authorized to speak for attribution because of the sensitivity of the process.

The source says Canada does not want to get too far ahead of the Trump administration in ratifying the new deal, and that it is not clear obstacles in the U.S. Congress can be overcome before the House of Commons’ session expires next week.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is in Washington today for meetings with U.S. trade czar Robert Lighthizer and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and she will be on Capitol Hill on Thursday for talks with Republican and Democratic lawmakers.

The government expects to have a better sense of the way forward for Canada after those meetings.

U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence promised to ratify the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement by “the summer” during his recent visit to Ottawa, while the Mexican ambassador to Canada has said his country’s Senate will give final approval at its own extended legislative session this coming Monday or Tuesday.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

