Kawartha Lakes OPP lay pair of impaired driving charges over the weekend

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP responded to more than 150 calls this past weekend, issuing a pair of impaired driving charges.

On Saturday, OPP say a traffic stop in Bobcaygeon led police to determine the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Police say Kristofer Jamieson, 28, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on July 4.

Also on Saturday, police say they stopped a vehicle on Highway 35 near River Road for speeding. The investigation led to several charges for the driver.

According to police, Nicolas Roy, 23, of the City of Kawartha Lakes, was charged with driving while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80, speeding, and driving a motor vehicle without a currently validated permit.

The vehicle was towed from the scene. He is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on July 4.

