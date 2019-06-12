Free Toronto Raptors viewing party on Thursday at Edmonton Expo Centre

For Game 6 of the NBA Finals, Edmonton will have its own Jurassic Park — the name of the outdoor viewing party at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto where thousands of fans have gathered for each game.

The Toronto Raptors — who lead the playoff series 3-2 — will be in Oakland, Calif., playing the Golden State Warriors. Canada’s only NBA team is one game away from clinching the 2019 championship.

READ MORE: Warriors force NBA Finals Game 6 after 106-105 win against Raptors

The Edmonton Stingers basketball team is holding its own viewing party in Hall D of the Edmonton Expo Centre.

The Expo Centre said there is no charge for parking or admission to the family-friendly viewing party. Food and drinks will be available to buy.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and tipoff is shortly after 7 p.m.

READ MORE: Cable, streaming or sports bar? How much it costs to watch the NBA finals

Raptors fever has swept across the country, with viewing parties across Ontario, in Halifax and even at Regina’s Mosaic Stadium. The excitement has even interrupted several other events, including Canadian Football League games and the kickoff of the Canadian leg of Oprah Winfrey’s latest speaking tour.

Winfrey’s upcoming show was scheduled at Scotiabank Arena for Friday but has been cancelled because of the NBA’s requirements for the venue. If the Raptors lose Game 6, they will play Game 7 at the arena on Sunday.

READ MORE: Oprah show cancelled in Toronto due to NBA Finals

The 2019 CFL season will also be starting earlier than expected this week because of the Raptors.

Thursday’s game between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders is set to begin half an hour early in an effort to avoid too much overlap between the football game and the NBA Finals.

The Ticats say select televisions at the Hamilton stadium will switch to the beginning of the NBA game during the football game.

—With files from The Canadian Press