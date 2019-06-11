Saint-Lazare council addresses proposed development on Côte-Saint-Charles

Saint-Lazare city council debunked rumours about a proposed development project near Mon Village restaurant on Côte-Saint-Charles, at the intersection of Highway 40.

Several people were upset over rumours the project’s sewage and runoff would eventually find its way into the Viviry River’s watershed.

But city council says the project hasn’t even been approved and is only in its very early stages.

“What the project is waiting for right now, in fact, is a certification of authorization from the environment ministry to approve the septic system that will be used in the project. Nothing can go forward or be done until that is approved,” Saint-Lazare mayor Robert Grimaudo told resident Linda Glasgow, who asked about the project.

Last October, Saint-Lazare council passed a resolution ordering a series of reports from the developer, including one on their septic system and a traffic study said St-Lazare councillor Geneviève Lachance.

Lachance reiterated that ordering the studies does not mean they will approve the project.

