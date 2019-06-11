Canadian citizen who stalked Kendall Jenner deported to Ontario: ICE

The United States has deported a Canadian citizen who had two convictions for trespassing on model Kendall Jenner‘s property, said a release from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) last Friday.

John Ford’s visitor’s visa had expired when officers with ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) deported him on June 4.

He was escorted from El Paso to Houston International Airport and flown directly to Ontario, the release said.

WATCH: Feb. 10, 2016 — ET Canada checks in on the Gwyneth Paltrow stalker trial

Ford, 38, entered the U.S. at Sweetwater, Mont. on a non-immigrant B-2 — or tourist — visa on March 29, 2018.

The visa allowed him to remain in the U.S. for six months.

READ MORE: Stalker broke into Taylor Swift’s home and took a nap — police

Ford was subsequently arrested twice, both times for trespassing on Jenner’s property.

In one incident, he was found in the swimming pool of her home in California.

Ford received misdemeanour convictions and spent time in jail.

WATCH: Nov. 13, 2013 — Alec Baldwin stalker trial continues

Jenner filed for protection orders against the Canadian — he violated them by entering her property.

Ford was arrested by special agents with ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and ERO officers in Albuquerque, N.M. on March 25, after they learned he was in the U.S. illegally.

“We are extremely appreciative of the hard work by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and ICE, whose swift response and professionalism led to the apprehension of this man,” said a statement from the Kardashian-Jenner family.

“Not only have his actions had a severe impact on Kendall’s life, but on our entire family, causing all of us to fear for her safety as well as our own.”

Once arrested by ICE, Ford was served with a notice to appear (NTA) before an immigration judge.

He was ordered removed from the country on April 30.