‘The air is thick:’ Saint John man concerned over condition of rented home

A Saint John man is livid over the condition of the home he’s renting on the city’s west side.

Part of the ceiling collapsed in two upstairs bedrooms and a common room in the home on Beaconsfield Avenue.

Jason Rodgerson moved into the home in October with his wife. They now have a five-month-old daughter.

READ MORE: Landlord-tenant dispute over potential mould problem may lead to eviction

He believes water is getting into the home through a leaky roof, causing damage and creating the opportunity for mould.

He said he’s been forced to abandon the living space upstairs out of fear for the safety of his family.

Rodgerson claims the property manager, Canada Homes For Rent, knew of the leaky roof in early 2019. He said he sent photos of water damage to them in early May.

READ MORE: Sneezing into spring: how snow mould can affect your health

“I got a response back on June 6th, almost five weeks later,” he said. “Since then, as you can see, the ceiling has come down and that’s neglect. That’s six weeks of neglect.”

Rodgerson turned to social media, and informed Canada Homes For Rent his family would be moving out next month. He said he was rewarded with a Notice to Vacate the property in 15 days.

“The air is thick,” he began. “The air is running through the house thick. Just thank God I’m downstairs. Hopefully it’s not touching my family, but I’m noticing people are sneezing more, people are starting to cough. I can feel it in my lungs myself.”

Canada Homes For Rent President Jeff Murray believes his company is caught in the middle. He said the property owner, a long-time client, lives out west, and has been scrambling to get the money for a new roof.

READ MORE: ‘It’s definitely a crisis’: Edmonton rental rates steadily climbing, report says

Murray disputes Rodgerson’s claim that photos of damages were sent weeks ago, and said Rogerson’s handling of the situation has made him concerned about the safety of his workers if he were to send them to the home.

“I have not sent anybody over to date, and I’m not going to because he’s come off a little bit aggressively,” Murray said. “And I’m just not willing to take any chances.”

Murray also claimed Rodgerson knew the home was in a state of disrepair when he moved in last fall.

In the meantime, Rodgerson and his wife share a makeshift bedroom with their baby, while other items are stacked and stored in what was a dining room on the main floor, awaiting their next move.