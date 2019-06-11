Body found at Hamilton’s Princess Point: Police
Hamilton Police are investigating after a body was recovered from the water near Princess Point.
Few other details have been released by police at this time, but police and firefighters were called to the scene shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
There is an unconfirmed report that the body is that of a male.
More to come.
