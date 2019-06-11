Body found at Hamilton’s Princess Point: Police

Hamilton Police are investigating after a body was recovered from the water near Princess Point.

Few other details have been released by police at this time, but police and firefighters were called to the scene shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Hamilton Police are investigating after a body was recovered from the water near Princess Point in #HamOnt. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) June 11, 2019

There is an unconfirmed report that the body is that of a male.

