June 11, 2019 1:01 pm

Hot weather en route for B.C.’s Southern Interior

By Online Journalist  Global News

Sunny weather is in the forecast this week for many regions throughout the province. Mark Madryga has more on what to expect.

Break out the sunscreen. It’s about to get hot in the Okanagan.

Environment Canada is calling for a mainly sunny week for the Southern Interior, with highs ranging between 28 to 31 Celsius.

The only blight on what will be a sun-soaked seven days will be a 30 per cent chance of showers on Thursday.

For Tuesday, the national weather service provider is predicting a mostly sunny day with some clouds, with the mercury topping out at 28 C. It should be somewhat windy as well, with winds gusting to 40 km/h in the afternoon. The overnight low, under clear skies, is projected at 13 C.

For Wednesday, it’ll be mainly sunny, with highs of 31 to 32 C and a low of 16.

For Thursday, Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers, along with a high of 28 and a low of 14.

For Friday through Monday, it’ll be sunny, with highs ranging between 28 and 30 C, and lows hovering around 15 to 16 C.

