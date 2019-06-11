Hot weather en route for B.C.’s Southern Interior

Break out the sunscreen. It’s about to get hot in the Okanagan.

Environment Canada is calling for a mainly sunny week for the Southern Interior, with highs ranging between 28 to 31 Celsius.

The only blight on what will be a sun-soaked seven days will be a 30 per cent chance of showers on Thursday.

For Tuesday, the national weather service provider is predicting a mostly sunny day with some clouds, with the mercury topping out at 28 C. It should be somewhat windy as well, with winds gusting to 40 km/h in the afternoon. The overnight low, under clear skies, is projected at 13 C.

For Wednesday, it’ll be mainly sunny, with highs of 31 to 32 C and a low of 16.

For Thursday, Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers, along with a high of 28 and a low of 14.

For Friday through Monday, it’ll be sunny, with highs ranging between 28 and 30 C, and lows hovering around 15 to 16 C.