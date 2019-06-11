Health
June 11, 2019 12:05 pm

Halifax libraries join nationwide movement towards free menstrual products

By Staff The Canadian Press
THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Mike Stewart
Public library branches in Halifax will provide free menstrual products in washrooms, as the city considers distributing them for free at all municipal facilities.

Asa Kachan, chief librarian and CEO for Halifax Public Libraries, says the 14 branches have been discreetly providing the products for years to patrons who asked for them.

Kachan says they’ve decided to provide dignity for anyone who found the need to ask a barrier, by putting the products in washrooms.

She says it’s about meeting a need when not everyone can afford to purchase menstrual products.

Halifax councillor Lorelei Nicoll moved a motion last month asking city staff to explore the distribution of free menstrual products like tampons and pads at facilities such as community centres, pools, and arenas.

Nicoll says she hopes the idea is now seen as a “no brainer,” given the libraries’ initiative.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

