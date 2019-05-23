United Way Halton and Hamilton launch Period Promise initiative and product drive

A new campaign has been launched to help give vulnerable people access to menstrual products.

The United Way Halton and Hamilton (UWHH) has started the Period Promise initiative to highlight the struggle that people living in poverty face when it comes to affording menstrual hygiene products.

Brenda Hajdu, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for UWHH, says it’s a problem that needs to be addressed.

“We’re really trying to raise awareness about an issue that we consider to be unignorable,” said Hajdu. “It can sometimes be quite isolating. People will miss work, they will miss out on social activities and participating in the community. So we really want to break down those barriers and drive conversation so that we can solve this problem.”

READ MORE: Anti-poverty advocates concerned about Hamilton budget in wake of provincial changes

She said one in three single mothers in Hamilton live in poverty.

“The reality is, these individuals have to choose between paying for heat or buying groceries. And when it comes to menstrual products, that’s one of those items that may not be on the highest priority list.”

The UWHH is hosting a free screening of the Oscar-winning documentary “Period. End of Sentence” at the Playhouse Cinema on Sherman Avenue North at 6 p.m. on Thursday, where they will also be accepting donations of menstrual hygiene products that will be distributed to those in need.

On Tuesday, May 28, the UWHH will be marking Menstrual Hygiene Day by holding a product donation drive in Gore Park between 11:45 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger and Ward 3 Councillor Nrinder Nann will be in attendance on behalf of the city.

READ MORE: Hamilton moves to provide menstrual products to low-income residents

It comes after Hamilton city council approved a motion to launch a 12-month pilot project to supply low-income residents with free menstrual products.

WATCH: Trudeau: Steady conversations led to end of steel, aluminum tariffs