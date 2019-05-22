Hamilton moves to provide menstrual products to low-income residents

The menstruation debate has concluded, for now, at Hamilton City Hall.

One week after rejecting the idea of providing pads and tampons in the washrooms of some municipal facilities, council has approved a repackaged motion that targets the initiative specifically at women with a “financial need.”

The successful motion, presented by Ward 4 Coun. Sam Merulla, will “explore the feasibility of providing menstrual products to those with financial need for assistance.”

The motion asks staff to report back to the board of health “outlining specific target populations, location and distribution options, costs and an evaluation plan for a 12-month pilot project.”

Staff are also asked to seek potential private sponsors of the initiative. Flamborough Coun. Judi Partridge says that is already happening across the city and she hopes to bring those organizations together for a “common cause.”

Last week’s failed motion at the city’s board of health meeting, presented by Ward 1 Coun. Maureen Wilson, would have supplied the products for free in some municipal restrooms, with a goal “to move toward” providing them more broadly.

