June 11, 2019 9:04 am

House fire north of Yarker, Ont., sends several to hospital, witnesses say

By Online Reporter  Global News

A house fire in Yarker, Ont., sent three people to hospital on Monday evening, according to neighbours at the scene.

A house was completely gutted by a fire in north of Yarker, Ont., that sent several people to hospital on Monday evening, according to witnesses.

Neighbours still at the scene Tuesday morning claim that three people were taken out of the home and rushed to hospital.

Three neighbours say the coroner arrived after midnight.

Witnesses say the fire began around 11 p.m. on Monday at a home on County Road 6 between Colebrook and Bethel roads. The road was closed briefly so emergency crews could deal with the fire, but it has since reopened.

The blaze was extinguished by Tuesday morning, but the inside of the home was completely destroyed.

The cause of the fire is still unknown as an investigation is ongoing. OPP have yet to respond to a request for comment.

