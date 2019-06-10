Rick Zamperin: Kevin Durant goes down but Warriors beat Raptors to stay alive in NBA Finals

Start lining up outside Jurassic Park because the NBA Finals are going back to Oakland, Calif., for Game 6.

Buoyed by the return of injured superstar Kevin Durant — albeit for only a quarter and a bit — the Golden State Warriors edged the Toronto Raptors 106-105 Monday night at Scotiabank Arena.

Golden State’s impressive victory trims Toronto’s series lead to three games to two with their next encounter set for Thursday night in the last-ever NBA game at Oracle Arena.

Durant’s return from a calf strain, an injury that kept the all-star forward on the sidelines for the last 33 days, sparked the Warriors to play their best basketball of the Finals right from the opening tipoff.

I’m just so damn sad right now. The Finals: Ruined! I wanted to see @KDTrey5 come back so badly. He was ballin, too. En route to dropping 40 the way he was looking. Then this. Damn! Damn! Damn! pic.twitter.com/Uxlyd1jInf — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 11, 2019

KD scored 11 points and grabbed two rebounds in 12 minutes of action but 2:14 into the second quarter Durant went down clutching his right calf muscle and his night — and likely the rest of his season — was over.

At first, many fans inside Scotiabank Arena began to cheer after Durant re-injured his leg before Raptors players furiously pleaded with the crowd to halt what appeared to be a celebration of an opponent’s injury.

That was a classless move, Toronto — absolutely classless.

Whether the Warriors used that incident as motivation or not, Golden State showcased their championship pedigree and remained focused until the final whistle.

Now the series shifts back to the west coast and despite not having Durant, the Warriors are still very much alive in the NBA Finals.

Buckle up, Canada: Game 6 should be a wild one.