Northwest B.C. businesses hurt by 2018 wildfires now eligible for financial compensation

Small businesses and non-profit organizations in B.C.’s northwest that were affected by the destructive 2018 wildfire season can begin applying for financial compensation this month.

Eligible communities include Telegraph Creek, Fort St. James and communities around Ootsa lake, which saw some of last summer’s largest and most destructive fires.

Under the program, businesses with fewer than 50 employees and a net income of under $250,000 could be eligible for up to $20,000 to help cover uninsured losses due to interrupted business operations during the fires, according to the Ministry of Public Safety.

The funding comes from $10 million the B.C. government provided to the Canadian Red Cross last November. The program is based on similar initiatives used to help businesses affected by wildfires and floods in the Cariboo and Grand Forks areas in 2017 and 2018.

The money will be distributed by the Red Cross, based on individual need, according to the ministry.

Applications for funding will open on June 17, and remain open until Sept. 30.

Business owners can find more information through the Canadian Red Cross.