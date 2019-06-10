Montreal Alouettes try to move forward amid uncertainty

The Montreal Alouettes aren’t short on drama heading into the CFL season.

Despite quarterbacking, coaching and ownership uncertainty, the Alouettes hope to snap a five-year playoff drought _ the longest active streak in the CFL. The team hasn’t had a winning record since 2012 when the Alouettes went 11-7.

The Als rebranded with a new logo and uniform in the off-season, but more attention has been placed on the head coach position recently. The Alouettes parted ways with head coach Mike Sherman on Saturday and replaced him offensive co-ordinator Khari Jones. Reports surfaced that players were unhappy and considered revolting against Sherman.

“I would have liked this announcement to occur in different circumstances, but I am ready to take on this new challenge,” Jones said in a team statement. “We have a great coaching staff and a group of hard-working, talented players. I am looking forward to seeing our players come together as we all work with them with one goal in mind.”

On Monday, the Alouettes named returnee Antonio Pipkin their starting quarterback. He’s ahead of Vernon Adams Jr., Matt Shiltz and Hugo Richard on the depth chart.

The Alouettes continue to search for a surefire quarterback to fill the shoes of the legendary Anthony Calvillo, who retired after the 2013 season.

“I just want to be the guy to put the team in the best position to win the game and be a great teammate at that,” Pipkin said. “The quarterback position isn’t all about one thing, you got to be a great teammate as well and that’s one of my goals.”

The CFL also is looking for a new owner to replace the departing Wetenhall family. The family took ownership of the team in 1997 before relinquishing the team to the league in May.

But for players like wide receiver Eugene Lewis, the situation hasn’t been much of a distraction.

“Whoever owns the team owns the team,” Lewis said. “The Wetenhalls, we appreciate everything they did for us, for this team. They won three Grey Cups here. They’ve done a lot for this organization … This is the reason why we’re here today.”

The Alouettes still have the league’s top prize in mind despite the noise.

“Every day, every meeting, every practice, every game, it’s going to be like the Grey Cup,” Pipkin said. “We’re trying to win, trying to go from worst to first. No such thing as trying to put this thing in a building phase, or a rebuild, we’re trying to win games and that’s all that matters.”