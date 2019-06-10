Mike’s Monday Outlook: Temperatures reset after a stormy weekend

We finally saw some much-needed rain around southern Manitoba throughout a stormy weekend.

Friday had several severe thunderstorms around southern Manitoba and more thunderstorms popped up Saturday has well and for many communities, more rain fell over the weekend than on Friday night.

Here are the rainfall totals from Environment and Climate Change Canada for Friday and Saturday.

WINNIPEG BEACH: 58.4

VITA: 43.2

PINEY: 41.2

VIRDEN: 40.9

GARDENTON: 39.3

MATLOCK: 36.3

SILVER HARBOUR: 35

WEST HAWK LAKE: 33

GREAT FALLS: 30

SUNDOWN: , 28.4

ZHODA: 27.2

WHITESHELL: 26.9

PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE: , 26.1

ROSA: 24.2

WOODLANDS: 23.8

EAST ST PAUL: 22.9

CAMP MORTON: 20.6

MORDEN: 20.4

EMERSON: 19.3

PINAWA: 18.8

ST FRANCOIS XAVIER: 18.3

LIBAU: 18.1

LETELLIER: 17.1

MORRIS: , 17

STEINBACH: 15.5

BALMORAL: 14.7

WINKLER: 14.5

STE ANNE: 13.8

WINNIPEG: 13.4

ST LAURENT: 12

ARGYLE: 11.9

BRANDON: 11.5

DUFROST: 11.5

HIGH BLUFF: 11.4

LORETTE: 11.2

As you may have noticed, Winnipeg did not get the most significant rainfall — as of Sunday morning, only 13.4 mm had fallen, and Sunday night added only 1.5 mm. Not every rain gauge in the city will have these amounts but these totals are what will be registered as “official amounts.”

June is typically the rainiest month for Winnipeg and it appears the city will not see much catching up in that department this week.

Temperatures this week are also taking a step back. Last week was hot and Friday was nearly a record-setter. Friday’s high was officially 36.6 C. The record on June 7 is 36.8 C set in 1988.

This week will be quiet for at least the first half of the week and very similar day-to-day as well. There will be some scattered showers in parts of southern Manitoba on Tuesday but it doesn’t look like Winnipeg will see any of that rain. Even the communities that have a chance of showers will likely see only insignificant rainfall amounts.

Some models have rain showing up as early as Thursday, but that is far from a general consensus and seems unlikely.

Enjoy the sun and if last week was too hot for you, you should feel more comfortable being outside this week.