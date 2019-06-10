Emergency crews rush to West Kelowna fire

A house was badly damaged during a blaze in West Kelowna on Monday morning.

Fire crews were called to 2330 Butt Rd. just after 8 a.m.

“We could see the black smoke from the fire hall,” said West Kelowna fire Capt. Pat Harmat, adding that there were multiple calls about the blaze.

At the scene of the #WestKelowna fire at 2330 Butt Road. Flames can be seen in the roof and heavy smoke is billowing. RCMP say everybody escaped safely. #ylw pic.twitter.com/x4sE8NBCCS — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) June 10, 2019

“On arrival, we had a fully involved garage (fire) with a car inside,” he said.

No one was inside the home by the time fire crews arrived, Harmat said.

“We did an initial attack on the garage and the car and then we proceeded to enter the structure and we had to pull some of the ceiling in order to access the fire. It had spread from the garage area into the attic of the house,” Harmat said.

The garage is destroyed, and there is smoke, water and insulation damage throughout the house, he added.

Harmat said the popping and banging sounds that neighbours heard were likely from the vehicle’s tires.

“They don’t tend to blow up, as you see in the movies, but you do get some pops and bangs for sure,” he said.

The roof is still smouldering in the #WestKelowna fire. It appears there is a vehicle in the garage that is a total write-off. pic.twitter.com/9NO4pl03Qj — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) June 10, 2019

Harmat said the house likely wouldn’t be habitable for some time.

The fire department is still investigating the blaze and could not say whether or not it is suspicious.