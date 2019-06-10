Saskatoon Valkyries beat Winnipeg Wolfpack 66-0 in WWCFL quarter-finals

The Saskatoon Valkyries kicked off their 2019 playoff run against the Winnipeg Wolfpack with a 66-0 victory at SMF Field.

The two Western Women’s Canadian Football League (WWCFL) teams met in Week One, where the Valkyries pulled out a huge 57-0 shutout win.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat Saskatchewan Roughriders in final pre-season game

Saskatoon was looking to stay undefeated this season in their quarter-final matchup on Sunday, with running back Sam Matheson scoring first to make it 6-0 for the Valkyries.

Hailey Girolami then hauled in a 43-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Alex Eyolfson and with the extra point, Saskatoon went up 13-0.

Rebecca Clark tried to answer for Winnipeg, but was picked off by defensive back Rienna Rueve to set up Saskatoon’s offence with great field position.

On the ensuing drive, running back Sarah Wright punched in a short rush for six. After a missed field goal, the Wolfpack were tackled in the end zone for a single point.

The first quarter ended with the Valkyries up 21-0.

Early in the second quarter, Reed Thorstad was under center for Saskatoon on her first drive when she slung a 19-yard touchdown pass to receiver Danielle Girolami to extend their lead.

READ MORE: Samantha Matheson’s return to Saskatoon Valkyries a family reunion

Later in the half, Thorstad handed off to Matheson who took it in from 12 yards out. With the extra point, Valkyries went up 35-0.

On the next Saskatoon possession, Wright was nearly taken down in the backfield but escaped the defence and was off to the races, taking it 43 yards to the end zone, her second touchdown of the afternoon.

Later on, Matheson got her motor running through hit after hit but was stopped just short of the end zone.

Two plays later, running back Natasha Englot ploughed through the crowd for the touchdown.

The Valkyries went on to beat the Wolfpack 66-0 and will host the Lethbridge Steel on June 23 in the cross-conference semifinals.