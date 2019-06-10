Adopt A Pal: Timid dog looking for a loving family to let sweet personality shine through

Every Monday on Adopt a Pal, Global News Morning features rescues in Manitoba to help them find forever homes.

This week, Manitoba All Shepherd Rescue drops by with a timid dog looking for a loving family.

Ash is a year-old German Shepherd. Ash recently had a litter of puppies and was underweight when rescued. Since being take into care a week ago, Ash has been slowly eating more to gain weight and getting lots of baths.

Ash has been going through a lot of firsts as well, including being in a house, taking car rides, and having a variety of interactions with people. Progress is being made day-by-day.

Manitoba All Shepherd Rescue is always looking for help in different forms.

Volunteers are always needed to help with things like fundraiser and helping with moving supplies to fosters looking after the dogs.

For more on volunteer opportunities and to see pooches looking for forever homes, click here.

WATCH: Adopt A Pal: Manitoba All Shepherd Rescue