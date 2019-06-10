Where in Ottawa you can watch the Raptors take on the Warriors in Game 5

Those of you who wish to watch the Toronto Raptors take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals alongside other fans need not pay the $8,000 average ticket price as there are several viewing events slated to take place across the city.

Following up the party from Game 4, Cornerstone Bar and Grill, Lowertown Brewery and Ottawa Special Events will be holding another outdoor viewing in the Lowertown’s parking lot in the ByWard Market, weather permitting.

The Collab Space in Nepean will be showing the game on their recently built 20-ft. TV wall. Space is limited so fans are being asked to register online.

Beyond the Pale Brewing Company in Little Italy will also be hosting a viewing party outside weather permitting, inside if it rains.

The town of Almonte in the municipality of Mississippi Mills will also be holding a viewing party for those willing to make the trek. Almonte boasts to be the birthplace of the inventor of the game of basketball James Naismith.

The outdoor event is weather permitting and there is an alternate indoor viewing area in the Ron Caron Auditorium.

Of course, fans can also hit up their favourite local bars and staying home and watching on the couch is also an option.

The Raptors are set to face the Golden State Warriors at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto for Game 5 of the NBA Finals championship. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m ET.