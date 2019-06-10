Peterborough Pathway of Fame announces 2019 inductees

Ten more people will be inducted into the Peterborough and District Pathway of Fame this fall.

On Monday, organizers announced the individuals whose names will be added to the walkway at Del Crary Park. The Pathway of Fame recognizes those who have made significant contributions to the community.

The inductees are:

Dramatic Arts: Glen Walker for 50 years of contributions to local theatre; Gwen Hope for devotion to local theatre.

Community Builder: Douglas J. Pearcy, longtime Norwood community advocate/volunteer and Asphodel-Norwood Township politician.

Cultural/Community Betterment: Dr. Jessie Birnie, the first woman in the area to practice medicine; community workers Patricia (Pat) Hooper, Donald Walker and Dawn Strata.

Musical/Entertainment: Maureen Harris-Lowe of Peterborough Children’s Choir fame; Jim “Fearless” Flood.

Samaritan: Robert Ough for his volunteer efforts.

Selection committee first vice-chair Geoff Hewitson says that once again its members were put to the test.

“It had over 30 nominations to choose from, which makes a final choice a difficult matter,” he said.

The inductees will officially receive their Pathway of Fame honour on Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Induction and Dedication ceremony at Showplace Performance Centre.

