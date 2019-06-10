Canada
Charges laid following shooting in Vaughan library parking lot: police

Investigators with the York Regional Police would like to thank the community as tips received led to four suspects being identified and taken into custody following a shooting in Vaughan.

The York Regional Police have taken four suspects into custody following a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of Pierre Berton Resource Library in the city of Vaughan.

According to a news release, police were called on June 3 to the library’s parking lot for a report of a shooting. Emily Carr Secondary School, which is located nearby, was secure while officers investigated.

Officers said that a 16-year-old boy from Emily Carr Secondary School was shot after an altercation in the parking lot, and was taken to the hospital for a minor gunshot wound.

On June 5, investigators said they charged a 17-year-old suspect with accessory after the fact to attempted murder and accessory after the fact to discharge firearm with intent. The suspect can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The release stated that tips from the public were used to identify the three remaining suspects, who have been taken into custody without further incident.

Huzafah Gondal, 18, Anthony Peynado-Tremblett, 19, and Kajan Yoganathan, 18, were charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers.

