Ajax man accused of unlawfully entering Peterborough residence: Police

An Ajax, Ont., man is accused of unlawfully entering a Peterborough residence on Friday.

Police say officers attended a residence after receiving a call about a man who unlawfully entered.

They located a suspect who was allegedly found to be in possession of crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and cash.

Shawn Allan Singh, 34, of Daniels Cres. Ajax, was arrested and charged with unlawfully in a dwelling house, possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine), possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody, appeared in weekend and statutory holiday court on Saturday. He was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear again in court via video appearance on Monday, police said.

