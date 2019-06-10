Traffic
June 10, 2019 9:27 am
Updated: June 10, 2019 9:53 am

Delays expected on Broadway Bridge due to water and sewer work

Broadway Avenue from 12th Street East to Saskatchewan Crescent East will be restricted to one lane of traffic in each direction starting Monday morning.

Drivers who use the Broadway Bridge to get in and out of downtown Saskatoon may want to look for another route.

The City of Saskatoon said Broadway Avenue from 12th Street East to Saskatchewan Crescent East will be restricted to one lane of traffic in each direction starting a 9 a.m. on Monday and delays are expected on the bridge.

Northbound Broadway Avenue will be closed for the first three days, with two-way traffic in the southbound lanes.

The restrictions are needed while crews install water and sewer connections, the city said.

Turning and lane restrictions are expected to be in place for up to six days, officials said, barring unforeseen circumstances and weather permitting.

Transit will continue to operate as scheduled.

The city is reminding drivers to reduce speed, stay alert, and obey signage and barriers in construction zones.

