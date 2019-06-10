London Cares Curb Hunger Food Drive reels in nearly 50,000 lbs of food

The London Food Bank is celebrating another successful year following the 23rd annual London Cares Curb Hunger Food Drive.

Over the course of seven days, the food drive reeled in a total of 48,200 lbs of food, down by only 1,000 lbs from last year.

The food drive is just one of the Food Bank’s many charitable efforts.

The Food Bank is continuing its Plant a Row, Grow a Row campaign, which provides gardeners the option to donate their fresh produce.

The Community Re-Fresh is another year-round mainstay, which sees participating grocery stores donate excess food that would otherwise be shipped off for waste.

The recent donations have pushed the campaign’s running total over the 1.43 million lbs mark.

The Food Bank and the City of London want to thank sponsors, partners and Londoners who helped out during the food drive.