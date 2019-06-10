Canada
June 10, 2019 7:06 am

TVDSB Special Olympics postponed due to weather

By Reporter  980 CFPL

The Thames Valley District School Board Education Centre on Dundas Street.

Matthew Trevithick / 980 CFPL
The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) says the school board’s Special Olympics has been postponed due to forecasted weather.

The Special Olympics were scheduled to run Monday, but with a forecast calling for showers and risk of a thunderstorm, the event will instead run Tuesday and Thursday.

Monday’s showers should be short-lived, with skies expected to clear up around 8 p.m. and stay mainly sunny on Tuesday.

