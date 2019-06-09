Sports
June 9, 2019 2:24 pm

Warriors say Kevin Durant will practice before Game 5

By Tim Reynolds The Canadian Press

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 8, 2019, file photo, Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, left, walks away from referee Ken Mauer during the first half of Game 5 of the team's second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Houston Rockets in Oakland, Calif. Durant is yet to progress to on-court work in his recovery from a strained right calf and won't be ready to return for Golden State in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on May 30. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

TORONTO – The Golden State Warriors say Kevin Durant will practice Sunday with hopes of playing in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.

Durant has not played since straining a calf muscle on May 8. The Warriors trail the Toronto Raptors 3-1 in the title series, and are 6-3 since he got injured.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Durant will get some work in against the team’s younger players. The team will assess how Durant feels afterward and it’s unclear if a final determination will be made on his availability for Game 5 before Monday.

Durant was injured during Game 5 of the Warriors’ Western Conference semifinal series against the Houston Rockets.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

