Saint John Field House on schedule to open in September

The Greater Saint John Field House is expected to open in under three months.

The sports and recreation facility, including turf fields, a running track, multipurpose and meeting rooms, and daycare space, is designed to bring some outdoor activities inside, especially during winter months.

Initial coats of paint now cover walls in some of the meeting and changing rooms, and cabinets now line a full-size kitchen.

In the main field house, flood lights are being installed. The project is due to open in September.

Greater Saint John Field House president Bill MacMackin said construction is 75 per cent complete

“You know, we actually have a long jump pit now,” MacMackin said.

“We have a throw circle for shot put. We have places starting to be able to show the outlines where the track will be, and the lanes will be. And that outlines where the turf fields will be for soccer and other sports.”

About 100 people work at the site in east Saint John on any given day.

Harsh weather during the most recent holiday season delayed building in some areas, but MacMackin believes workers and contractors are managing the construction schedule well.

“When an electrical contractor has something they have to do, a plumbing person has something they have to have done before them or after them,” MacMackin began.

“Likewise with the flooring guys. They can’t move until painters and others have done anything. So it’s all inter-linked.”

It will be one of the largest field house operations in Atlantic Canada, at 127,000 square feet, MacMackin said. Most of the $26 million price tag has been covered by all three levels of government, and the Saint John Exhibition Association.

“We’re working hard to keep it on budget,” he said. “I’m not going to lie to say that it’s not a challenge. We continue to find things as we get closer to the end, but, you know, we’re committed to keeping this thing on budget.”