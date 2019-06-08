Police uniforms, ID stolen from Calgary officer’s home

Two Calgary Police Service uniforms, some badges and an identification card were among the items stolen from an officer’s house on Friday.

In a Saturday news release, CPS said suspects entered the officer’s southwest home through a basement window.

A CPS patrol uniform was taken along with a Public Safety Unit uniform, which is described as a grey jumpsuit with a CPS crest.

Police provided an example of the officer’s white police identification card as well as a selection of medals and military challenge coins.

CPS provided a list of ways people can be sure they’re dealing with an actual officer if they are pulled over:

Most CPS traffic stops are done by officers in uniform in either marked or unmarked vehicles.

Both marked and unmarked vehicles will turn on flashing red and blue lights and flashing headlights during traffic stops.

Drivers can call 911 if they are unsure about the legitimacy of an officer pulling them over.

When conducting a traffic stop, officers will usually approach the vehicle quickly, identify themselves as police and will never demand money.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.