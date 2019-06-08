Evacuation order downgraded for Peerless Trout First Nation

Residents in the Peerless and Trout Lake communities can now return home after an evacuation order was downgraded to an alert early Saturday morning.

Wildfires continue to burn near the community but officials say it’s safe for residents to return to their homes.

However, they must remain prepared to evacuate on short notice again, if the wildfire risk changes.

An eight-hour evacuation notice is in place for Peerless Lake area of Peerless Trout First Nation. Residents should fuel vehicles, gather emergency supplies and be prepared to leave on short notice.

Residents were first ordered to evacuate on Friday, May 24, because a wildfire to the south of the community was moving rapidly north.

The First Nation is asking returning evacuees to check in at the Trout Lake Fire Hall.

Both communities are located about 230 kilometres north of Slave Lake.

